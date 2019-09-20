Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary AVERILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary George AVERILL

Add a Memory
Gary George AVERILL Notice
AVERILL, Gary George. Aged 74. Now at peace on Tuesday September 17th at Edmund Hillary Hospital after a long struggle. Cherished Husband of Lorraine, Adored Father of Michelle and Amanda, much loved Stepfather to Julie, Jeff and Heidi, loved Father-in-law for Dean, Chris, Jim, Vicki and Richard and wonderful Grandfather to Samuel, Ashley, Gemma and Joshua, Gareth and Blake, Harry and Riley, Ryan, Mason and Dylan and Bree and Kate. A funeral service will be held to celebrate Gary's life at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Monday 23rd September at 1.30pm. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and management of Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Gary and family during this difficult time. No flowers by request, donations will be gratefully appreciated for Parkinson's NZ. Donations can be made by cheque to Parkinson's NZ, PO Box 11 067, Wellington 6142



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.