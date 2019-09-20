|
AVERILL, Gary George. Aged 74. Now at peace on Tuesday September 17th at Edmund Hillary Hospital after a long struggle. Cherished Husband of Lorraine, Adored Father of Michelle and Amanda, much loved Stepfather to Julie, Jeff and Heidi, loved Father-in-law for Dean, Chris, Jim, Vicki and Richard and wonderful Grandfather to Samuel, Ashley, Gemma and Joshua, Gareth and Blake, Harry and Riley, Ryan, Mason and Dylan and Bree and Kate. A funeral service will be held to celebrate Gary's life at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Monday 23rd September at 1.30pm. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and management of Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Gary and family during this difficult time. No flowers by request, donations will be gratefully appreciated for Parkinson's NZ. Donations can be made by cheque to Parkinson's NZ, PO Box 11 067, Wellington 6142
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019