WELCH, Gary Frederick. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital after a short illness on the 28th September 2019, aged 79 years. Treasured partner and Husband of Shirley for 40 years, dearly loved father of Shane, Janice McGlade and Gavin, step-father of Shane Hills and Sandra Senton and their families, poppa of 15 and great-poppa of 7. "It broke my heart to lose you but you did not go alone, for part of me went with you, on the day God called you home". In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Monday 7th October at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019