KNEEBONE, Gary Frederick. Passed away suddenly. Dearly loved husband of Carol, much loved Dad to Danny and Trina. Adored Grand-dad to Jessie and Vini. Great Grand-dad to Lylah. Forever in our memories. A Service for Gary will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 4th December 2020 at 11am. followed by private cremation. All Communications to the Kneebone family c/- above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020