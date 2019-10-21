|
|
|
POSTLEWAIGHT, Gary Ernest. Peacefully with family we farewelled Gary on Saturday 19 October 2019, aged 78 Years. Loved husband of Janice. Cherished father and father in law of Wendy and Andrew Gill, Sheryl and Grant Driver. Loved grandad and pop of Steven and Claire, Catherine and Chris, Bradley and Nichole, Sean, Thomas and great grandad of Fox. Loved brother and brother in law of Colin and Margaret, Lawry, Geoff, Carol and Mike. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. The service celebrating Gary's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel,160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society SC INC would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Postlewaight Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942 Aoraki Waimate Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019