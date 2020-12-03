|
|
|
BROWN, Gary Edward. Passed away 1st December, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharene. Loving brother of Colin, Neville, and the late Mervyn. Dearly loved father of Theresa, Victoria, Phillip, Lance and Kylie. Treasured Poppa of Lucus, Jake, Vinny, Paige, Ashton, Alyssa and Everley, and great-Poppa of William, Hope and Jacob. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held in Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Friday 4th December at 11:00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020