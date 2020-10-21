Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary BAX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Edward BAX

Add a Memory
Gary Edward BAX Notice
BAX, Gary Edward. Passed away peacefully at home, aged 59 years. Dearly loved Eldest son of Dawn and the Late Don. Special brother of brother of Andrew, and Colleen. Loved Uncle Gary of his Nephew's and Nieces. The family wishes to acknowledge the long term care and support by Community Living for Gary. A private family service for Gary has been held. All communications to the Bax Family, c/- 3 Hally Lane, Cambridge 3434. Will be sadly missed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -