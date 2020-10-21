|
BAX, Gary Edward. Passed away peacefully at home, aged 59 years. Dearly loved Eldest son of Dawn and the Late Don. Special brother of brother of Andrew, and Colleen. Loved Uncle Gary of his Nephew's and Nieces. The family wishes to acknowledge the long term care and support by Community Living for Gary. A private family service for Gary has been held. All communications to the Bax Family, c/- 3 Hally Lane, Cambridge 3434. Will be sadly missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020