Gary Denis HANSFORD

Notice Condolences

Gary Denis HANSFORD Notice
HANSFORD, Gary Denis. Peacefully on Sunday 16 June 2019, aged 77. Much loved, kind and caring partner of Sandra. Adored father and father-in-law of Kim and Gary, Greg and Rebecca, Craig. Grandad of Chelsea, Michael, Simone, Bradley and Andre. Much loved brother and brother-in- law of Raewyn, Cedric, Bruce and Lyn, Barbara and the late Terry, Fred and Diane, Don and Julie, Natalie and Graeme. Ex-husband of Cheryl the mother of his children. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 102 St John's Rd, Meadowbank on Thursday 20 June at 1.30pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019
