Gary Clinton HOLT


1938 - 2020
Gary Clinton HOLT Notice
HOLT, Gary Clinton. 15 September 1938 to 21 September 2020. Passed away at home as he wanted with family on the 21st September 2020. Dearly loved husband of Diana, and father of Michelle, Victoria, Amanda, Kathryn, Sarah and Caroline. Grandfather to Avala and Aston, Jake, Thomas and Samantha, Isabella and Olivia, Hudson, Baxter, Mackenzie and Isla, Spencer, Cooper, Hunter and Denver. Brother of Jacqueline Holt and the late Marshall Holt. Father in Law to Mark, Iain, Tim, Stuart, Sam and Simon. In accordance with Gary's wishes a private family burial has been held in Taupō.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
