CLEAVE, Gary (Lester). Now at peace. Passed away Friday 16th August 2019 with Elaine and their five children by his side. Dearly loved and caring husband of Elaine for 55 years. Treasured dad of Bridget, Julie and Andrew, Graeme and Cathy, Bruce, Louise and Wayne. Awesome Grandad Gary to Shanley, Lauren and Serena, Liam, Regan and Bryce, Jackson and Summer, Kyla, Natasha, Jacob and Annaliese. Our beloved all-rounder forced to retire too soon from a fine innings. Special thanks to all the wonderful staff at CHT Peacehaven. A Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019