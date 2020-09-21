Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako
144 Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Brian MATTHEWS

Add a Memory
Gary Brian MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS, Gary Brian. Passed away on 14 September 2020 aged 64, at Whangarei Base Hospital, after a long hard fought illness. Beloved Partner, Husband, Father, Grandad, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and respected Friend to many. A service for Gary will be held at 2:00pm on Friday 2nd October 2020 at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri. Please observe applicable current restrictions. All communication to PO Box 300, Kerikeri 0240



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -