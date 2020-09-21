|
|
|
MATTHEWS, Gary Brian. Passed away on 14 September 2020 aged 64, at Whangarei Base Hospital, after a long hard fought illness. Beloved Partner, Husband, Father, Grandad, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin and respected Friend to many. A service for Gary will be held at 2:00pm on Friday 2nd October 2020 at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri. Please observe applicable current restrictions. All communication to PO Box 300, Kerikeri 0240
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020