BELCHAMBER, Gary. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital the afternoon of the 12th December 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of June. Much loved Dad of Kim, Vicki and Darren. Dearly loved Grandpa and great grandpa and loved by many. "Do not Stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamond glint on snow". A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery 395 Morrisville Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019