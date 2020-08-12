Home

Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Gary Alfred GEDSON

GEDSON, Gary Alfred. Sadly passed away peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge, on Monday, 10th August 2020, after a brief illness. Much loved son of the late Alfred Gedson and the late Louise and Gordon Blyde. Much loved brother to his sisters Gloria (nee Gedson), Elizabeth and Vicki. Much loved brother in law to Bela and Steve. Beloved uncle to Jozsef and Jane, Belinda and Perry, Amanda, Rachel, Laura, Olivia, Philip and Paul. "Gary will be sadly missed by us all". A service to celebrate the life of Gary will be held in the Rosa Chapel,6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, Saturday, 15th August, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Gedson family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
