BLAKEBOROUGH, Garvin Bradley (Garvin). On August 7, 1999. Born May 31, 1979. Sadly and suddenly Garvin you left us 21 years ago today. It only takes a little space to say how much we miss you, But it will take the rest of our lives to forget the day we lost you. Remembered every day. Dad (Bruce) Mum (Dawn) your brothers William and Durin and your only older sister Ellen. 10 May 2018 Now reunited with you in heaven. Both are forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020