Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Aidan's Church
5 Ascot Ave
Remuera
More Obituaries for Garth HARRIS
Garth Strachan HARRIS


1936 - 2020
Garth Strachan HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Garth Strachan. Born May 31, 1936. Passed away on Tuesday 13th October 2020. Very much loved husband of Margaret. Loved and loving father and father in law of Philip and Katie, Simon and Peta, and Leslie. Role model and inspiration to his much loved grandchildren, Zach, Nathan and Olivia, Jay, Holly, Ella and Casey, Jessica, Harry and Arabella. A service will be held at St Aidan's Church, 5 Ascot Ave, Remuera, 2.00pm Monday 19th October. Garth was a participant in one of the studies carried out by the Centre for Brain Research and donations would be gratefully received by them. 'School of Medicine Foundation - Dementia Research Clinic', School of Medicine Foundation, C/- External Relations, The University of Auckland, Private Bag 92019, Auckland 1142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
