Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garth ALLELY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garth Rowe ALLELY

Add a Memory
Garth Rowe ALLELY Notice
ALLELY, Garth Rowe. 4th December 1926 - 3rd March 2020. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, aged 93 years. Loving husband of Shirley, happily married for 71 years. Much loved and admired father of Delwyn, Craig, and Brian. Cherished grandfather of Conor, Jodie and Camille, great grandfather to Luca and Jackson. Father-in-law of Jill. Garth will be sadly missed by us all. According to Garth's wishes a private cremation has been held. All correspondence c/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -