ALLELY, Garth Rowe. 4th December 1926 - 3rd March 2020. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, aged 93 years. Loving husband of Shirley, happily married for 71 years. Much loved and admired father of Delwyn, Craig, and Brian. Cherished grandfather of Conor, Jodie and Camille, great grandfather to Luca and Jackson. Father-in-law of Jill. Garth will be sadly missed by us all. According to Garth's wishes a private cremation has been held. All correspondence c/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020