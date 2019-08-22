|
BLACKBURN, Garth Robert. Born October 25, 1944. Passed away peacefully aged 74 years in the presence of close family. Loved father of Phil and father in-law of Kim. Loving Grandad to Logan, Ella and Tui. Beloved son of the late Gweneth and Noel; and brother of Peter, Ted, Steve, Don and the late Jack and Mike. Loved brother in law of Ruth, Margaret, Keryl, Delwyn, Jane and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Garth's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday 26th August at 11am. Communications to the Blackburn family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019