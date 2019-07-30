Home

Garth Richard TAYLOR

Garth Richard TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Garth Richard. Peacefully at Cardrona Resthome, Putaruru on the 28th July, 2019. Aged 51 years. Much loved son of the late Jim and the late Fay. Dearly loved brother of Maureen, Terry, Gregory, Kerry, Sherryll, Gloria, Angela, Barbara (Australia), and the late Ashley, and their families and loved by his South Waikato Achievement Centre family. "Gone to fix things with McGyver" A service for Garth will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Wednesday 31st July, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
