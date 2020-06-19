Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Royal Akarana Yacht Club
Okahu Bay
Garth John STEWART


1941 - 2020
Garth John STEWART
STEWART, Garth John. Born May 03, 1941. Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at St Andrews Village after a short illness. Much loved father of Nicki, Georgie and Duncan, brother of Don and Delphine, grandfather of Lucy and Claudia. Garth will be sorely missed by all his family and many friends. A celebration of Garth's life will be held on Wednesday 24 June at Royal Akarana Yacht Club in Okahu Bay, 10 Tamaki Drive at 2pm ? all family and friends very welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand would be greatly appreciated. All communications to Davis Funerals P.O. Box 56-013, Dominion Road, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2020
