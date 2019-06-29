Home

HENNESSY, Garth Gibbon (Garth). At Hervey Bay, Queensland, after a lengthy illness. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of David and Felicity and James and Tam, and cherished Grandad of Grace, Matilda, Marcus, Lewis and Olivia. Loved and respected brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Jim and Lorraine, Ken and Glenys and families. One of the original rockers. Remembered always by friends of the Cravats. A celebration of Garth's life will be held at a later date in Brisbane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
