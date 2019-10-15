|
WALKER, Garry Willis. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 12 October 2019 at Auckland Hospital, aged 83 years. Much loved father of Russell and Angela, and Kevin and Lynda. Beloved Granddad of Luke and Mackenzie. beloved father figure to Linda. A loved brother to Barbara and uncle to Diane and Bill, Jack and Gwenda, and Neil and Margaret. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance c/- Private Bag 14902 Panmure. A service for Garry will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Friday 18 October 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019