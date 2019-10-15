Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Willis WALKER

Add a Memory
Garry Willis WALKER Notice
WALKER, Garry Willis. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 12 October 2019 at Auckland Hospital, aged 83 years. Much loved father of Russell and Angela, and Kevin and Lynda. Beloved Granddad of Luke and Mackenzie. beloved father figure to Linda. A loved brother to Barbara and uncle to Diane and Bill, Jack and Gwenda, and Neil and Margaret. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance c/- Private Bag 14902 Panmure. A service for Garry will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Friday 18 October 2019 at 12:30 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.