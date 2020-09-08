Home

Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Garry William QSM O'NEILL

O'NEILL, Garry William QSM. Late of Olive Tree Retirement Village. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 7 September 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Narin; Sandra and Kevin Muir; Ross and Jan. Loving and proud grandfather of Ashleigh, Nathan, Christopher; Sammie; and Hamish, Brendan and Laura. A service for Garry will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 1.30 pm. For details of livestream please email [email protected] thelychway.co.nz Messages can be sent to the O'Neill family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
