COTTERELL, Garry Lonsdale. Born August 14, 1939. Passed away on May 16, 2020. (ex Westmere/Mangawhai and Peninsula Club) Garry passed over in North Shore Cardiac Unit on Saturday with family by his side. Garry was husband to the late Jackie, brother to both the late Rex and Owen and brother-in-law of Barbara Cotterell. Much loved and respected Uncle of Shelley, Vince and Chris and Great Uncle to Amelia and Alyssa. Garry will be farewelled in a private cremation on Friday 22nd of May with a Memorial and ashes scattered on 17th of December 2020 (further details to be advised closer to the time) We would like to thank the caring staff of the CCU.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020