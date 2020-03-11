|
KEITH, Garry Kenneth. Passed away on 7th March 2020 at Waikato Hospital, aged 80, surrounded by family. Very dearly loved husband of Joy, beloved father and father-in- law of Anthony and Aoife, Stephen and Claire, Nicholas and Natasha and cherished grandfather of Sean, Lachlan, Fletcher, Dylan, Ashton, Zoe and Mitchell. A service to celebrate Garry's life will be held at St Paul's Collegiate School Chapel, 77 Hukanui Road, Hamilton on Saturday 14 March 2020 at 11am, to be followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the New Zealand Heart Foundation would be appreciated. Garry will be forever in our hearts as a husband, father and grandfather. All communications to the Keith Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020