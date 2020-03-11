Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Collegiate School Chapel
77 Hukanui Road
Hamilton
Garry Kenneth KEITH Notice
KEITH, Garry Kenneth. Passed away on 7th March 2020 at Waikato Hospital, aged 80, surrounded by family. Very dearly loved husband of Joy, beloved father and father-in- law of Anthony and Aoife, Stephen and Claire, Nicholas and Natasha and cherished grandfather of Sean, Lachlan, Fletcher, Dylan, Ashton, Zoe and Mitchell. A service to celebrate Garry's life will be held at St Paul's Collegiate School Chapel, 77 Hukanui Road, Hamilton on Saturday 14 March 2020 at 11am, to be followed by a private family cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the New Zealand Heart Foundation would be appreciated. Garry will be forever in our hearts as a husband, father and grandfather. All communications to the Keith Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
