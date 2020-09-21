Home

Garry Graham RANDELL

Garry Graham RANDELL Notice
RANDELL, Garry Graham. Passed away on September 19, 2020 after a short and sudden illness, aged 78. Much loved husband of Trish, and loved father and stepfather to Graham and Michelle, the late Kevin, David and Ismay, Tony and Nicole, Beverly, Michelle and Tony, Jacques and Amy. Treasured Grandad/Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. "We will miss you". Special thanks to Hospice staff for all their care. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
