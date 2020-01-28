|
YATES, Garry Edward. On January 25th 2020, at the age of 75, Garry passed peacefully away at his home with his family at his side. Garry fought a hard battle to the end against his cancer and packed a lot into his final years, outliving any medical expectations. Garry will be sadly missed by his family; Darren and Nicki, Paul and Kim, Michael and Stacey and his 6 grandchildren. Garry's funeral service will be held at the Snells Beach Community Centre, Hamatana Road, Snells Beach at 1:30pm on Friday the 31st of January.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020