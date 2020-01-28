Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Snells Beach Community Centre
Hamatana Road
Snells Beach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry YATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Edward YATES

Add a Memory
Garry Edward YATES Notice
YATES, Garry Edward. On January 25th 2020, at the age of 75, Garry passed peacefully away at his home with his family at his side. Garry fought a hard battle to the end against his cancer and packed a lot into his final years, outliving any medical expectations. Garry will be sadly missed by his family; Darren and Nicki, Paul and Kim, Michael and Stacey and his 6 grandchildren. Garry's funeral service will be held at the Snells Beach Community Centre, Hamatana Road, Snells Beach at 1:30pm on Friday the 31st of January.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -