STEWART, Dr Garry D.C. (Eng). On August 30, 2020 at his home in Whanganui. Formally of Auckland, Hawkes Bay, and Wairoa. Deeply and dearly loved by Shirley-Anne. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Garry to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1.00pm. "Rest in Peace my Darling." Due to the current Covid19 restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Garry's Service. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020