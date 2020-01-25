|
BROUGHTON, Garry Charles. Dearly beloved husband of Pamela. Loving father and father-in-law of Kate and Dimitri, Baden and Lynda. Much loved Grandad of Ben, Georgiana and Barnaby. A service to celebrate Garry's life will be held in the Te Akau Community Complex, Te Akau Road, off Highway 22, at 1.30pm on Monday 27th January 2020. A donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. https://www.hospicewaikato .org.nz/donate-online James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3216
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020