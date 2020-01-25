Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Te Akau Community Complex
Te Akau Road, off Highway 22
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry BROUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Charles BROUGHTON

Add a Memory
Garry Charles BROUGHTON Notice
BROUGHTON, Garry Charles. Dearly beloved husband of Pamela. Loving father and father-in-law of Kate and Dimitri, Baden and Lynda. Much loved Grandad of Ben, Georgiana and Barnaby. A service to celebrate Garry's life will be held in the Te Akau Community Complex, Te Akau Road, off Highway 22, at 1.30pm on Monday 27th January 2020. A donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. https://www.hospicewaikato .org.nz/donate-online James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3216
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -