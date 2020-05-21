Home

IRELAND, Garry Aubrey (Satch). Passed away 18 May 2020, 76 years old. Dearly Loved Husband of Jill for 55 years. Loved and only son of the late Jim and Lorna Ireland, Stepson of Pat Ireland. Loved Dad and Father in law of Sheree, Richard, Brent and Suzy. Poppa to Sophie, Blake, Grace, Alex, Anna and Georgia. At Garrys special request no frills, no fuss. A private cremation has been held. Raise a glass and remember the good times, All correspondence to 7 Weka Street, Matamata



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020
