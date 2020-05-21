|
|
|
IRELAND, Garry Aubrey (Satch). Passed away 18 May 2020, 76 years old. Dearly Loved Husband of Jill for 55 years. Loved and only son of the late Jim and Lorna Ireland, Stepson of Pat Ireland. Loved Dad and Father in law of Sheree, Richard, Brent and Suzy. Poppa to Sophie, Blake, Grace, Alex, Anna and Georgia. At Garrys special request no frills, no fuss. A private cremation has been held. Raise a glass and remember the good times, All correspondence to 7 Weka Street, Matamata
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020