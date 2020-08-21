|
WINN, Gareth John (Gaz). August 21, 2000. 20 years has passed. 20 ! This is hard to believe as it only feels like yesterday the unimaginable happened. If only I knew the last time I would have seen you, was waving goodbye at the airport I would have not let you get on that plane. The hurt still remains, you are missed so much and not forgotten. If only there was a direct phone line to the heavens above. I miss your voice, your smell, brotherly hugs, laughing at the stupid things and the old times, crashing on my couch and pulling me into line when its needed. There have been a lot of times I've needed your love, your arms wrapped around me to say its going to be all right. I miss having a brother. Its still a surreal feeling and one which I just don't get. If only we could turn back time. Rain has fallen for the past 20 years on this day. Tears from the sky. I miss you like crazy. Love your Big Sister Michelle xxx
