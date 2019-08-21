|
WINN, Gareth John (Gaz). On August 21 we got the call you were gone. Such a long time ago but only feels like yesterday.19 years has passed.You weren't just my little brother but my best friend. I Miss you so much. Your with me everyday in my heart and thoughts. Today it's time to visit our special place where we created fun laughter and were naughty keeping Just Nana on her toes. Creating long lasting memories. As I get older I reflect how lucky I was to have such a close relationship with you growing up to adult life. 28 was far too young for you to go. There is a lifetime of not knowing. Love your big Sister Michelle xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019