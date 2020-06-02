Home

RAVJI, Ganga. At the ripe age of 103, the matriarch of the Jeram family, Ganga passed away peacefully in her home Monday June 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Jeram, and much loved mother to Laxmi, Daymanti, Bhanu, Niru, Nalini and Ashok, and much loved mother-in-law to Chhotu, the late Govind, Chandu, the late Jayanti, Bhikhu, Trevor and Manjula, and much loved Aunty to Chhotu and Ambica. Ganga leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Rest in love. Due to current restrictions, there will be no home visits or sittings at this time. A private family service will be held on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020
