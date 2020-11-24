Home

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
MCRAE, Gair. Born January 10, 1941. Passed away on November 21, 2020. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Loved Mother of Miles and Fiona, Katrina and Ross. Adored Nana of Andrew, Larissa, Daniel and Matthew. Precious sister of Donald, John and the late Margaret. Teacher and mentor to generations of children and young people at Howick Children's and Youth Theatre. A celebration of Gair's life will be held at St. Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany at 1 pm on Saturday 28th November, with an after function at the Howick Children's of Youth Theatre home, Star of the Sea - 29 Granger Road, Howick. In place of flowers donations to HCYT appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
