Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Gail Rosemary (Maule) GOWER

Gail Rosemary (Maule) GOWER Notice
GOWER, Gail Rosemary (nee Maule). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Monday 13th April 2020 aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Amanda (deceased), Josh and Stacey and dearest nana of Zoe and Asher. Loved Daughter of Rose and the late Cyril Maule, sister of Trevor and daughter-in-law of Hope and Moya Gower. Due to the current situation a private Memorial Service will be held for Gail at a later date. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
