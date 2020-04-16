|
GOWER, Gail Rosemary (nee Maule). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Monday 13th April 2020 aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Amanda (deceased), Josh and Stacey and dearest nana of Zoe and Asher. Loved Daughter of Rose and the late Cyril Maule, sister of Trevor and daughter-in-law of Hope and Moya Gower. Due to the current situation a private Memorial Service will be held for Gail at a later date. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020