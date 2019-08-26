Home

BELL, Gail Mary-Ellen. Born 7 October 1960, and passed away 24 August 2019 at North Shore Hospital. She is now pain free and gone to the waiting arms of her parents Rob and Pam. She will be sadly missed by Kevin (brother), Ann (sister in law), Scott (nephew), Melissa (niece), Sione (nephew in law), and Tahlia-Marrie and Paris (Great Nieces). We would like to thank the staff at Regency Hospital and Resthome for making her last months easier. A service for Gail will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Wednesday 28 August 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
