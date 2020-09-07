Home

Gail Karen (Biddy) HALL

Gail Karen (Biddy) HALL Notice
HALL, Gail Karen (Biddy). Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital with family at her side, on 5th September, 2020; aged 68 years. Much loved wife of Lew, loving sister of David and Christine Wight, Nigel and Wendy, Bruce and Lyn, Geoff and Anthea, Malcolm and Robyn Davidson. Loving sister-in-law of Brian, Warrick and Robyn Hall. Loved Aunty Biddy to her many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Gail's wishes a private cremation will be held followed by a family gathering at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
