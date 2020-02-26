Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail MILLICHIP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Ann (Dallison) MILLICHIP

Add a Memory
Gail Ann (Dallison) MILLICHIP Notice
MILLICHIP, Gail Ann (nee Dallison). Died following a brief illness on 22 February 2020. Beloved wife of John, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Simon and Nola, Rebecca and the late David, Nic and Michelle, Jeremy and Susan. Cherished grandmother to Alice, Grace, Alex, Keturah, Declan, Stella, Aroha, and Max. A private service for Gail has been held. All communications to the family C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland, 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -