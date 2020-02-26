|
MILLICHIP, Gail Ann (nee Dallison). Died following a brief illness on 22 February 2020. Beloved wife of John, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Simon and Nola, Rebecca and the late David, Nic and Michelle, Jeremy and Susan. Cherished grandmother to Alice, Grace, Alex, Keturah, Declan, Stella, Aroha, and Max. A private service for Gail has been held. All communications to the family C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland, 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020