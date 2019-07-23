|
HENRY, Gaenor. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21 July 2019, aged 83 years. Loved wife of the Late Mervyn. Dearly loved mum of Joclyn, Michael, Gwenda, Sharon, and Patricia. Loved Nana and Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Gaenor will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 26 July 2019 at 10.30am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Henry family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019