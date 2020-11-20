Home

STEWART, Gael. Passed away peacefully on 17th November at the age of 67 surrounded by loved ones. Much loved mother to Matthew and Allister. Mother in law to Leanne and Felicity, and a very loving grandmother to Ryan, Katie, Ben, Hayley and Olivia. A huge thank you to the amazing care and support provided by the wonderful team at Waipuna Hospice. A small service to be held in Tauranga on Monday 23rd November. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna hospice would be greatly appreciated. "Forever in our hearts"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2020
