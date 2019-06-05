Home

FREEMAN, Gael Ann. Peacefully at Warkworth Hospital 2 June 2019 aged 76. Mother and Mother-in- law of Jeanette and Brandon, Steve and Sandy, Kevin and Jo. Grandmother of Connor and Jaedon, Alex and Michael, and Chloe, Lucas, Alyssa and Isabella. Loved sister of Beverley and Malcolm. Special friend of Dave and Val, Sheryll and Brian. Forever in our memory. In accordance to Gael's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Epsom Funeral Home 0800437766
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
