O'ROURKE, Gabrielle (nee Peterson). Passed suddenly after a long illness on 11 July 2019 at Totara Hospice Manurewa. Beloved wife of the late John. Precious mother of Felicity. Sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Marion (England), Ashley and Lyn and Larry. Loving Aunt of Desmond, Angela and Geoffrey and great aunty of Bradley. Fond sister-in-law to Pat and the late Shirley O'Rourke. Loving aunt to Michael, Maryanne, John, Gabrielle and Steven. A requiem mass to celebrate Gabrielle's life will be held in Holy Cross Papatoetoe Catholic Parish, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 18 July at 11am. A rosary will be held at Holy Cross at 7pm Wednesday 17 July. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Totara Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gorourke1107.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019