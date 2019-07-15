Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gabrielle O'ROURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabrielle (Peterson) O'ROURKE

Add a Memory
Gabrielle (Peterson) O'ROURKE Notice
O'ROURKE, Gabrielle (nee Peterson). Passed suddenly after a long illness on 11 July 2019 at Totara Hospice Manurewa. Beloved wife of the late John. Precious mother of Felicity. Sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Marion (England), Ashley and Lyn and Larry. Loving Aunt of Desmond, Angela and Geoffrey and great aunty of Bradley. Fond sister-in-law to Pat and the late Shirley O'Rourke. Loving aunt to Michael, Maryanne, John, Gabrielle and Steven. A requiem mass to celebrate Gabrielle's life will be held in Holy Cross Papatoetoe Catholic Parish, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 18 July at 11am. A rosary will be held at Holy Cross at 7pm Wednesday 17 July. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Totara Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/gorourke1107.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.