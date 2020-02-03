|
NORDSTRAND, Gabrielle Greig. On 31 January 2020 aged 91 years died peacefully at North Shore Hospital surrounded by loving family. Loved wife of the late William Jensen (Bill). Loved mother of Peter, Jacqui, Janene and Kathie and Mother in Law of Lee Ellen Nordstrand and John Edmonds. Grandmother to 6 grandchildren and their partners, Great Grandmother to 12 treasured great grandchildren. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at 10.00 am. Followed by a private cremation
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020