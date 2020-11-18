Home

Gabrielle (Gay) BAYFIELD


1934 - 2020
Gabrielle (Gay) BAYFIELD Notice
BAYFIELD, Gabrielle (Gay). Born April 2, 1934. Gay passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 aged 86 at Resthaven on Burns in Cambridge. Loved wife of the late John and Alan. Sister to the late Pat, and sister in law of Marge. Loved Mum of Bill and Maggie, Bridget, Mark and Sue. Cherished Gran of Rebecca and Rob, Rachel and Dan, Alex, Emma, Laura, Milly. Great Gran of Charli, Jack. Following her wishes a private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
