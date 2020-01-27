Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
NG, Fung Gee (Frank). Passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital on Sunday 26 January 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband to Foon Han Ng (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law to Peter and Julie, Wendy and Phillip, John and Donna, Kathleen and Mary and Terry. Adored Goonggoong to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all. A service for Frank will be held in the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday 5 February at 2.00pm followed by private burial. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
