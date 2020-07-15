|
DE WIT, Frits Carel Casper. Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2020 Loving husband of the late Hannie, much loved father of Elisabeth, Nelske and Caroline. Adored grandfather to Tristan, Hamish, Turon and Peta And great grandfather to Gigi and Pippa, and a valued friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Frits, donations made direct to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei 0144 A service for Frits will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30 pm on Friday 17 July 2020 followed by a private cremation. All communications to the de Wit family C/- P O Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020