KETT, Fredrick Mervyn. Passed peacefully at home on 26 July, 2019. Aged 89 years. Husband of Muriel. Dad and best friend of Glenn. Loved father and father in law of Julie and Bruce Tobeck, Linda and Paul Beck, Sharon and Robert Remkes. Greatly loved Pop and Poppa Fred of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private family service followed by cremation will be held on Friday. We welcome family and friends at any time to our home to share and celebrate Fred's life. Resting peacefully. Dearly loved always.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019