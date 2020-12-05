Home

Fredrick George STEVENS

Fredrick George STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Fredrick George. Passed away peacefully after a long battle at Resthaven on Burns, Cambridge on Thursday, 3rd December 2020. Aged 84 Years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Pam. Loved father and father-in- law to Deborah and Bill, Michael, Craig and Jah and the Late Wayne. Loved grandfather to Shannon, Tammy, Wayne and a great- grandfather. "Now free of pain." A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Zion Church, Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 9th of December 2020, followed by a private cremation. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Stevens Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
