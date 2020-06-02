Home

Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
'The Village Church' Horsham Downs
Hamilton
TAYLOR, Frederick William Neil. Passed away 31st May 2020 aged 94 years. Loved husband of Trish and father of Theresa, Graham, Janine, Ken and Sandra. Father-in-law of Bruce & Vicky. Poppa of Melissa, Hayden, Danielle & Taylor, Hannah, Josh, Abigail, Jesse & Bradley, plus many great and great great Grandchildren. Now at peace. Funeral service to be held at 'The Village Church' Horsham Downs, Hamilton on Thursday the 4th of June at 11am followed by a private family burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020
