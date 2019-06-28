|
CAVANAGH, Frederick Thommas (Fred). On 26 June 2019 peacefully at Eventhorpe Rest Home aged 90 years. Dearly loved partner of Dawn Robinson and husband of the late Makere Brown. Loved father of Kayne, Mark, Matua, Kupu, Carl, William, Sonya, Gaylyn and their partners. Loved Koro of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Fred will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 29 June 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Cavanagh family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019