LINN, Frederick (Fred). Born August 30, 1925. Passed away suddenly at home on September 07, 2019; aged 94. Loved husband of the late Peggy. Much loved Dad of Warren and Sheena, father in law of Catherine. Cherished grandad of Joseph, Renee, Vaughan, Alison, Rosie, Rachel and Amanda. Great grandad of Kayla. Loved and respected by everyone. He will be truly missed. You will forever and always be in our hearts. A private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019