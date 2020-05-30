|
|
|
OATES, Frederick Leonard (Fred). Of Oamaru. Peacefully at Oamaru Hospital on Sunday 24th May 2020. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Yvonne. Much loved Dad and father in law of Claire and Rhys, Amanda and Billy. Adored Gramps to Niamh and Bryn. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at Orwell Street Church, Oamaru on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11am. Messages to the Oates family C/- 49 Humber Street Oamaru 9400. Walls Funeral Services Ltd 49 Humber Street Oamaru 9400 (03) 434 8266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020